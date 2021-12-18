India Successfully Test-fires Agni Prime Missile Off Odisha Coast In Balasore; Watch

In another boost to India's Defence system, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday successfully test-fired its new generation Agni Prime missile. The test was done from a defence base off the Odisha coast in Balasore, government officials said. The Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles.

The DRDO has now successfully tested the new generation Agni-P variant of the Agni class missiles. The surface ballistic missile with a range of 1000 to 2000 km, was tested in Balasore. Agni is a sleek missile, with advanced features. According to government officials, the new variant has a lot of new features.

The new Prime variant of the nuclear-capable strategic missile was added with various features during this test. The missile test met all its mission objectives with a high level of accuracy, it said. The missile, which has been designed and developed completely by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, was accurate and effective to the point. The successful test becomes yet another leap towards the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Defence Minister praises DRDO

Following the successful test-firing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and expressed his happiness for the excellent performance of the system. The DRDO further informed that Secretary DDR&D and Chairman of DRDO Dr Satheesh Reddy also appreciated the efforts of the team to have done the second development flight trial with many additional features. The officials also congratulated the team behind the system for the consecutive successes within the same calendar year.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also took on Koo and hailed DRDO's efforts.

India bolstering its defence

India, in the past few months, has tested many powerful missiles. Earlier this month, the Navy successfully tested the indigenous Vertical Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). It was test-fired from a static vertical launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR), off the Odisha coast at Chandipur.

Back in October, India successfully launched the earlier variant of the surface to surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

Earlier in August, India successfully tested the DRDO's Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) off the coast of Odisha. Just a month before that in July, India had test-fired its indigenously developed New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG). It is a Surface to Air Missile defence system launched in Balasore, Odisha.

It is said to strike targets at a distance of 60 km. At the same time, DRDO also flight-tested the Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile. Earlier in June, a new missile of the Agni series known as Agni-Prime was test-fired from the Odisha coast. Being a canisterised missile, it has a range capability between 1000 and 2000 kilometres.

