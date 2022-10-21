India Successfully Test-fires Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India successfully test-fired the Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile off the coast of Odisha at around 9.45 am on Friday, October 21, the officials of the Ministry of Defence said.

During the test flight, the Ballistic Missile travelled the maximum range and all test objectives were successfully met. This was the third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile which established the accuracy and reliability of the system.

"Performance of system has been validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including two down range ships at the terminal point to cover entire trajectory," Defence official said.

Nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni Prime was first successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in June 2021. The second successful test took place in December 2021.

Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles, with improved parameters, including accuracy and manoeuvring. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km.

DRDO Successfully Test-fires Pinaka Extended Range Rocket In Pokharan

In August, DRDO carried out multiple successful test firings of the Pinaka extended-range rockets at the Pokhran firing ranges in Rajasthan.

The Pinaka rocket has been developed by DRDO. However, they are produced by a private-sector firm. The Pinaka is an Artillery Missile System capable of striking enemy territory up to a range of 75 kilometres with high precision.

In April, DRDO and Indian Army had successfully flight-tested Pinaka MK-1 (Enhanced) Rocket System and Pinaka Area Denial Munition (ADM) rocket systems at Pokhran Firing Ranges.

