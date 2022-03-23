India Successfully Test-fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile From Andaman & Nicobar

In what can be termed as yet another significant achievement, India successfully test-fired the BrahMos surface to surface supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar Islands on March 23. As per ANI, Defense Ministry officials informed that the extended range missile was successful in striking its target with pinpoint accuracy. Following the achievement, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who is currently in the Island territory to review operational preparedness expressed his elation on the successful test-firing.

India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India today successfully testfired surface to surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in Andaman & Nicobar. Extended range missile hit its target with pinpoint accuracy: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/Yz54DAyTxq — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

The aforementioned test is the newest since the "Inadvertent firing of Missile" by India which transpired on March 9. Besides, this also is an addition to a series of BrahMos tests that the Indian military has been conducting from the Andaman Islands. Recently, it was reported that India is aiming to develop a new air-launched version of the supersonic cruise missile in order to further expand its capabilities to destroy the enemy up to a range of 800 kilometres. On March 5, the Indian Navy had tested the advanced version of the BrahMos missile from INS Chennai.

The air-launched variant of the indigenous cruise missile developed in collaboration with Russia initially had a range of 300 kilometres when it was tested in 2017 using a Su-30MKI combat aircraft. The BrahMos is also boosting India's defense exports as the Phillippines recently procured the supersonic weapons in a deal worth $375 million.

Capabilities of the BrahMos supersonic missile

BrahMos is supersonic, which means it has a speed greater than that of sound. Due to the cruise missile's very high speed, it is difficult to be intercepted by surface-to-air missiles deployed on leading warships around the world. It is learned that the nine-meter-long missile can travel at thrice the speed of sound and carry a conventional warhead of weight up to 300 kg. The air-launched version is considered to be more versatile because unlike warships, which are slow-movers, a fast-moving Sukhoi-30 fighter can travel at least 1,500 km towards a target before the missile itself is fired.