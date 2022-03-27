India Successfully Test-fires MRSAM-Army Missile System Off Odisha Coast In Balasore

In a significant update, India on Sunday carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha, reported ANI citing DRDO officials' statement.

India today successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/xfqTy4vvKL — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

As per the official statement, the system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance.

MRSAM-Army missile system

As per the DRDO, MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 10:30 AM intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Ra5yfHaHo1 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022

Earlier, on January 6 2021, India and Israel had successfully tested a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) defence system jointly developed by the two countries in a boost to their combat capabilities aimed at providing ultimate protection from enemy aircraft. The test was conducted at an Indian facility and validated all components of the weapons system, a press release by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) had stated. The MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defence system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms. Defence experts say that it can shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 km.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IAI had jointly developed the system.

Image: Twitter/@DRDO_India