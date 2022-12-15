India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Agni-V Ballistic Missile, Range Of 5500 Km

India on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-V ballistic missile which has a range of over 5500 km. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was tested at a defence facility from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

According to defence sources, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile if required, sources added.

#BREAKING | India test fires nuclear capable Agni V missile from APJ Abdul Kalam island.



Tune in - https://t.co/oS8pdPhoYc pic.twitter.com/R68C0MvxSc — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2022

As per the sources, ahead of the test the authorities had issued a notification and declared the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone.

The missile is capable of striking China, including Beijing, and complete Pakistan. "Agni V is capable of reaching any targeted in the Chinese mainland...In case of a nuclear problem with China, we are capable of taking them on. We have the capability to challenge them," Brig (retd) Hemant Mahajan said.

Key Highlights & features of Agni-5

Agni-5 has been developed by DRDO.

It is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 to 5,500 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy.

It can reach an exceptional Mach 24 speed which is 29,401 km/h.

Agni V uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine

It is road-mobile and can be transported by a truck and launched via a canister.

Agni 5 can be equipped with the MIRV capable of carrying multiple warheads.

Nuclear-capable Agni-V missile is a powerful addition to India's defence arsenal since it can be executed with 'MIRV' (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle). This means that the ballistic missile is competent in carrying multiple warheads. This MIRV capability of Agni-V will give India much-needed deterrence.