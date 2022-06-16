India Successfully Test-fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II Off Odisha Coast

In a successful attempt, India on Wednesday successfully conducted the night trial of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from an Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur, informed the defence ministry in a statement.

🚀Short-Range Ballistic Missile, #Prithvi-II, successfully tested from Chandipur off #Odisha Coast



🚀The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.https://t.co/U7LDOUUA2y pic.twitter.com/5bWBsRSJ8N — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) June 15, 2022

As per the statement, the missile was test-fired around 7:30 PM following which the test validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

"A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha," the ministry said in the statement.

Furthermore, it also added that the missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. Notably, the launch came just a few days after another night trial was carried out on June 6.

All about DRDO's Prithvi-II

A tactical surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), Prithvi-II has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India under its Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP).

Prithvi II class is a single-stage liquid-fueled missile that has a maximum warhead mounting capability of 500 kg, but with an extended range of 250 km (160 mi). It was initially developed for the Indian Air Force as its primary user and was later inducted into the Indian Army as well.

While the missile was inducted into India's Strategic Forces Command for the first time in 2003, it was the first missile developed under the IGMDP.

Night-trial of another ballistic missile

On June 6, the Indian armed forces successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The missile which had a range of around 4,000 kilometres was test-launched as a part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Notably, in a bid to enhance its military capabilities, India has been carrying out successful tests of a number of missiles over the last couple of years. Earlier in May, it test-fired an extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet.



Image: ANI