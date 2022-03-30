India Successfully Test Fires Two MRSAM Air Defence Systems Off The Coast Of Odisha

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday carried out two successful test firings of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) system air defence systems in Balasore, off the coast of Odisha. This came just a few days after two different ranges were launched by the DRDO at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

While the systems launched on Wednesday belonged to the Indian Army, the missiles which were earlier test-fired on Sunday had scored direct hits on the aerial target, ANI reported, citing DRDO officials.

According to the statement by the DRDO on Sunday, the flight tests were carried out as part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets. While the missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them completely, the first launch was to intercept a medium-altitude long-range target and the second launch was carried out for proving the capability of a low altitude short-range target.

MRSAM Army weapon system

Notably, this MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile system developed jointly by the DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to be used by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, mobile launcher system, and other vehicles.

The system was developed in regard to one of the largest defence deals in Israel’s history. In April 2017, IAI and India had signed a $1.6 billion contract for the MRSAM system for India’s ground forces. The development came with several Indian companies venturing into it including Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Dynamics Limited followed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

(Image: ANI)