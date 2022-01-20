India Successfully Testfires New Version Of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile From Odisha

India has successfully testfired the latest version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven, as per defence sources. Developed by a joint venture of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's rocket design bureau NPIOM, the supersonic cruise missile can be launched from a submarine.

BrahMos is a universal long-range cruise missile system that can be launched from air, sea or land. It is designed with variants for Anti-Ship and Land-attack roles. According to DRDO, the supersonic missile has been inducted and is operational with both the Indian Army and Indian Navy.

#WATCH | Today India successfully testfired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven



(Video source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/VdGSYW10W5 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

India's BrahMos supersonic missile

The latest testfiring is subsequent to a successful test of BrahMos from the Indian Navy destroyer INS off the western coast in Vishakhapatnam. The sea to sea variant of the missile was testfired at the maximum range and hit the target ship with utmost accuracy, informed Indian Navy sources. Previously in December, DRDO had informed of successful testing of an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

Earlier on 26 December 2021, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised the need to maintain nuclear deterrence and said that India is looking forward to manufacturing the BrahMos cruise missiles so that no enemy nation can cast an evil eye on it.

While speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Defence Technologies and Test Centre and BrahMos Manufacturing Centre in Lucknow, the Union Defence Minister had said that the aim to manufacture missiles is not to attack anyone but ensure the country’s safety.

The missile has already been a major deterrent on modern-day battlefields. It is a multi-role and multi-platform weapons system and has already proven its mettle against a varying range of targets. It has been deployed in all three arms of the Indian armed forces.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can cover a range of 290 km, reaching the Mach 2.8 to 3 Mach speed. Meanwhile, the BrahMos - II Hypersonic cruise missile can be deployed to hit the target within a range of 450 – 600 km in a Mach 7 velocity.