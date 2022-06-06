India Successfully Tests Agni-IV With 4,000 Km Range From APJ Abdul Kalam Island In Odisha

In a key development, a successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha at approximately 1930 hours on Monday, June 6. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch validated all operational parameters and also the reliability of the system.

"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

About Agni-IV

First tested in 2010, the Agni-IV is a two-stage, solid-fueled missile weighing 17,000 kg. The missile is approximately 20 meters long and 1.2 meters in diameter at its lower stage. It is designed to carry a 1,000 kg payload to ranges up to 4,000 km, but earlier, Indian Army sources suggested it would test the missile to ranges under 3,500 km to meet user requirements.

According to the Defense Ministry, the missile is accurate to less than 100 meters circular error probable (CEP) at a range of 4,000 km. It is capable of loading nuclear and conventional payloads and is tested with unitary conventional and partly assembled nuclear payloads.

Amidst the continuing tension with China, and Pakistan, India is in the process of further strengthening its strategic missile arsenal by adopting newer technologies and capabilities. In 2021, the country successfully tested Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5. Furthermore, it successfully tested the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile with the capability to hit targets between 1,000 to 2,000 kilometres.