India Successfully Tests 'Akash Prime' Missile; Watch It Intercept & Destroy Drone Target

In a major success, India on Monday, September 27, successfully tested a new version of the Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur. According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile in its maiden flight test after improvements intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft.

According to the video released by DRDO, the Akash Prime missile can be seen blasting off into the sky from the ground. After cruising in the sky for few seconds, the missile successfully detonates on contact with an unmanned aerial target.

"A new version of the Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ has been successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha today. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements," DRDO said.

The DRDO informed that the latest Akash prime missie is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under low-temperature environments at higher altitudes. "Modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system has been used for the current flight test," the defence agency informed.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the Akash Prime missile system will further boost the confidence of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force as the Akash system is already inducted and now getting improved with more lethal missiles.

In July, DRDO had successfully carried out test-firing of Agni-Prime missile off the coast of Odisha. DRDO had informed that Agni-Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. "It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1000 and 2000 kilometres," it had said.

On July 24 and July 25, DRDO had also triumphantly test-fired an extended version of indigenously Pinaka rocket from MBRL at ITR Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

About Akash Missile

Akash missile is a medium-range mobile SAM (Surface-to-air missile) system developed by DRDO (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited. The Akash missile system can target up to 50-80 km away, at altitudes up to 18,000. The missile has the ability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, air-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles.