India Successfully Tests Short-range Ballistic Missile 'Pralay' Off Odisha Coast: DRDO

India successfully test-fired short-range surface to surface-guided ballistic missile 'Pralay' off the Odisha coast, in an added boost to the country's Defence prowess. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme. The Pralay missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, officials said.

#WATCH 'Pralay' surface to surface ballistic missile successfully testfired



A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline, they said. Pralay is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The project to develop Pralay was sanctioned in March 2015 with a budget of ₹332.88 crores.

Congratulations to @DRDO_India and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial. My compliments to them for the fast track development and successful launch of modern Surface-to-Surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today. pic.twitter.com/woixwxdxjb — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2021

India successfully test-fires Agni Prime Missile

The development comes just days after India successfully test-fired its new generation Agni Prime Missile. The Agni-P is a new advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles. The surface ballistic missile with a range of 1000 to 2000 km, was tested in Balasore, Odisha.

The new Prime variant of the nuclear-capable strategic missile met all its mission objectives with a high level of accuracy, the DRRDO said. Notably, the nuclear-capable missile was earlier test-fired for the first time by the DRDO on June 28, 2021, at the Odisha coast and it was also successful.

The successful test becomes yet another leap towards the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

India bolstering its defence

Earlier this month, India had successfully tested the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. According to the R&D organisation, the missile was successfully test-fired from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I. The test-firing was carried out from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast on Wednesday morning.

Prior to that on December 7, the Indian Navy's indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully test-fired from a static vertical launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

The VL-SRSAM, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy, has an operational range of 50 to km distance and features mid-course inertial guidance through fibre optic gyroscope and active radar homing in the terminal phase.

