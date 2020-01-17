India Summons Pak High Commission Official, Seeks Immediate Return Of Abducted Hindu Girls

Summoning a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, India lodged a strong protest over the recent cases pertaining to the abduction of minor girls belonging to the Hindu community in Pakistan. As per the sources, the grave concerns of the civil society in India were conveyed to the official. Shanti and Sarmi Meghwad and Mehak Kumari, all minor girls belonging to the Hindu community were abducted in the Sindh province in the last three days. India has demanded the “immediate” and “safe return” of the abducted girls to their respective families.

Read: Manjinder Sirsa Slams Pakistan For Its Treatment Of Minorities, Explains Why CAA Is Needed

SAD MLA raises the issue

The move comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa brought to notice the plight of these girls. Earlier in the day, he sought an appointment with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding this issue. Finally, he led a delegation to Joint Secretary Deepak Mittal. Mittal was informed about the situation faced by minor girls belonging to the minority community.

The MEA Joint Secretary assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the Pakistan High Commission on Friday itself. Sirsa has also highlighted the case of other such girls. On the microblogging website Twitter, he compiled a list of 50 girls who were allegedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam.

Read: Kerala Governor Calls CAA A 'solution' Citing Decline In Minority Population In Pak

Met up with Joint Sec Deepak Mittal Ji on problems & atrocities faced by minority girls in Pakistan in light of abduction cases recently reported of Shanti Meghwad, Sarmi Meghwad and Mehak Kumari

He has assured us of taking up the matter with Pak High Commission today only @ANI pic.twitter.com/B6xWVcggPl — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 17, 2020

Read: WATCH: Minority Groups Protest Outside Pakistan Embassy At Washington On 26/11 Anniversary

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Minority Delegation Amid Protests Against CAA

(With PTI inputs)