The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India Summons Pak High Commission Official, Seeks Immediate Return Of Abducted Hindu Girls

General News

Summoning a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission, India lodged a strong protest over the abduction of girls belonging to the minority community.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

Summoning a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission on Friday, India lodged a strong protest over the recent cases pertaining to the abduction of minor girls belonging to the Hindu community in Pakistan. As per the sources, the grave concerns of the civil society in India were conveyed to the official. Shanti and Sarmi Meghwad and Mehak Kumari, all minor girls belonging to the Hindu community were abducted in the Sindh province in the last three days. India has demanded the “immediate” and “safe return” of the abducted girls to their respective families. 

Read: Manjinder Sirsa Slams Pakistan For Its Treatment Of Minorities, Explains Why CAA Is Needed

SAD MLA raises the issue

The move comes after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa brought to notice the plight of these girls. Earlier in the day, he sought an appointment with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding this issue. Finally, he led a delegation to Joint Secretary Deepak Mittal. Mittal was informed about the situation faced by minor girls belonging to the minority community.

The MEA Joint Secretary assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the Pakistan High Commission on Friday itself. Sirsa has also highlighted the case of other such girls. On the microblogging website Twitter, he compiled a list of 50 girls who were allegedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam. 

Read: Kerala Governor Calls CAA A 'solution' Citing Decline In Minority Population In Pak

Read: WATCH: Minority Groups Protest Outside Pakistan Embassy At Washington On 26/11 Anniversary

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Minority Delegation Amid Protests Against CAA

(With PTI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POLICE: 24 HR DEADLINE TO AZAD
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
SMRITI IRANI SLAMS AAP GOVT
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
PELOSI CALLS FACEBOOK 'SHAMEFUL'
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW