India Summons Pakistan Diplomat Over Ceasefire Violations At Multiple Locations

Following the unprovoked aggression by Pakistan at the Line of Control, India is set to summon Pakistan diplomat over ceasefire violations. Retaliatory firing by the Indian Army, in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) killed around 7 Pakistan Army soldiers on Friday and injured another 16.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave a stern warning to Pakistan while addressing the soldiers in Jaiselmer. These ceasefire violations have aggravated in the last year following the abrogation of Article 370. Therefore, these issues have to be sorted militarily as well as diplomatically.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office has summoned an Indian diplomat on Saturday to discuss the LoC incident. This was the second infiltration attempt from the Pakistani side within a week. The Indian Army had foiled an earlier infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on November 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will give a befitting reply to those who try to hurt its interests. He made the remark during his address at the Longewala post in Rajasthan, where he arrived in the morning to celebrate Diwali with the forces and pay tribute to soldiers and their sacrifices.

Pakistan gets a befitting reply

On November 13, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 16 others have been injured.

Overall, 4 Indian Army jawans and one BSF trooper were martyred while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

The Indian Army's statement stated, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas." It added, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged."

