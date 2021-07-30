India Supports Peace Consolidation Plans To Strengthen 'rule Of Law' At UNGA Debate

“India has always played a constructive and significant role in peacebuilding, especially in the neighbouring countries” Counsellor for India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Pratik Mathur said at the UNGA debate on peacebuilding and sustaining peace on Thursday. “India is conscious of the need to prioritise institution building, in particular governance structure,” he added, highlighting that India in development partnership with Afghanistan, has invested and worked on more than 550 Community Development Projects across 34 provinces aimed at strengthening the South Asian neighbouring country and its progress.

Speaking in a debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on July 29, the Indian Diplomat at UN stated, that India, being the world’s largest democracy, has been conscious of the need for institution building, especially the governance fabric that strengthen the institutional capacity of a state and the rule of law.

"India, through its extensive development partnerships with developing countries, particularly in Africa and Asia, has always played a constructive and significant role in peace-building. In our neighbourhood, for instance in Afghanistan, India is also contributing to peace-building efforts,” Counsellor Mathur said.

He continued, that India has played an active role "in the sphere of training, for instance, for the countries emerging out of conflict situations in Africa." “Our focused training in areas of electoral administration, good governance, etc has been deeply values by these countries,” Counsellor for India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Mathur told UNGA.

India supports plans for 'peace consolidation'

India has solidly committed to assisting the UN in the maintenance of international peace and security for UN peacekeeping for decades its history tracing back to the 1950s, according to the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. India has contributed nearly 195,000 troops, the largest from any country, and eminent Force Commanders to the UN peacekeeping missions.

The largest global democracy India supports the strong tradition of respect for ‘rule of law,’ nation building and growth of its regional allies and the partners, as well as is strongly supportive of nationally led plans for peace consolidation. India is also one of the most important contributors to the UN Peace-building Fund. “Success of UN peacekeeping ultimately depends not on the weapons that the soldiers carry, but on the moral forces that decisions of the UN Security Council commands,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed at a Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping in New York hosted by the former US President Barack Obama.