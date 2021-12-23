India Supports UNSC Resolution To Provide Humanitarian Assistance For Afghanistan

Voting in favour of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution for granting exceptions from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, India has underlined that the Council should exercise oversight on the delivery assistance as well as guard any possible diversion of funds sanctioned to the country.

Speaking at a UN Security Council, Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Wednesday raising concerns over the dire situation in Afghanistan due to food insecurity said that there are reports suggesting that half of the populations are facing a crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity and the humanitarian assistance are required for meeting the basic needs of the people. He further also noted that the country is going below the poverty threshold. Trimurti said that assistance must be scaled importantly and unhindered access should be provided to the UN and other agencies.

"India has supported the call of the international community that access to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance. Humanitarian assistance should be based on the principles of neutrality, impartiality, and independence, and disbursement of the aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political belief", he said.

Asserting on maintaining equality in the diversion of the assistance, he said that it should reach the vulnerable ones first including women, children, and minorities and at the same time it should be ensured that the delivery of the assistance is without any possible diversion of the funds.

India has made significant contribution to development of Afghanistan: Tirumurti at UNSC

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti while speaking at the Council also outlined India's contribution towards the development of Afghanistan over the past two decades. He said that half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1.6 metric tons of life-saving medicines have been airlifted for the crisis-stricken country. Also, the process of sending more medicines and food grains is underway. "We remain steadfast in our commitment towards humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan", he added.

Calling upon all to come together, he said that all the international community and countries in the region need to come together rising above partisan interests and as the largest regional development partner of Afghanistan, India is willing to coordinate with other stakeholders to work towards enabling the expeditious provision of much-needed assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Image: PTI/AP