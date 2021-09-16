India Surpasses Average Daily COVID Vaccinations As Compared To 18 Other Countries

The Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday, that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

The data is from September 1 to September 13, according to the Ministry. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday revealed that India has received 30,570 new cases in COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. This takes the country's tally of COVID cases to 3,33,47,325.

India's recovery rate from COVID stands at 97.64%

Kerala found 17,681 COVID cases among the new infections. For the past 81 days, the country has reported fewer than 50,000 cases of COVID infection, according to the Ministry. The total number of active cases in India is now 3,42,923. The number of active cases is 1.03% of the overall number of cases. The weekly positivity rate of 1.93% has been below 3% for the past 83 days. The daily positive rate is 1.94% according to reports. For the past 17 days, it has been less than 3%. The rate of recovery is 97.64%. With 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries now stands at 3,25,60,474.

Current COVID-19 cases and vaccination statistics in India

In the previous 24 hours, 431 people have died as a result of the COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 4,43,928. India has significantly increased its COVID-19 testing capacity, with approximately 54.77 crore tests completed so far. 76,57,17,137 vaccine doses have been provided to eligible beneficiaries as part of the ongoing national COVID-19 vaccination initiative, with 64,51,423 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be approved soon by WHO

The World Health Organization is expected to approve Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) at any time soon, according to Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health). By the end of the month, a decision is expected. Dr Paul told ANI that data sharing and evaluation are currently taking place. The data from Bharat Biotech's Phase 3 clinical trials, which showed 77.8% efficacy, was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) (CDSCO). Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Sinopharm have all received WHO approval for COVID-19 vaccines.

With inputs from ANI

