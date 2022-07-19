India Surpasses China & ADB To Become Top Lender To Crisis-hit Sri Lanka This Year

In a bid to rescue Sri Lanka from the crippling economic crisis, India has emerged as the top lender to Colombo in the first four months of 2022. According to data on the disbursement of funds by Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry, New Delhi has extended nearly $376.9 million in loans to support the island nation, suffering from the worst-in-seven-decade financial collapse, Daily Mirror reported. The grants and line of credit issued by India have topped China's loan assistance amounting to $67.9 million from January 1 to April 30.

Sri Lankan publication Daily Mirror described China's loans as "paltry" against India's help, which New Delhi began extending since Colombo complained of facing "extreme shortage." The report added that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is second in line to India with a loan amount of $359.6 million, wherein the World Bank has only disbursed $67.3 million. This brought the total loans received by Sri Lanka in the first four months of 2022 to $968.1 million.

India's loans & grants to Sri Lanka

In February this year, India signed a $500 million deal with Sri Lanka for the supply of petroleum products from the Indian Oil Company under a credit line. The allotment was increased to $200 million in April for 2 years with a grace period of 1 year, as per details provided by ANI, citing Finance Ministry. New Delhi approved another line of credit worth $1 billion in March for essential commodities as the island country declared a financial emergency. Another deal set course to $1,500 million of Export Credit Facilities offered by the EXIM Bank and State Bank of India for importing necessary supplies.

Sri Lanka hailed India's support, saying that New Delhi emerged as the first responder under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi when "Colombo was ditched by all other bilateral partners" amid the critical internal and external crisis. The report slammed China for its "unwillingness" to extend help to the crisis-hit island when it needed the most support, Daily Mirror reported.

Economic & political crisis in Sri Lanka

Complete chaos ensued in Sri Lanka even after interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge of the island nation amid crippling debt and economic crisis. The protests continued to spiral out of hand on Monday as the South Asian nation struggled to make ends meet amid the ongoing worst-in-a-decade financial collapse. Nearly 22 million people on the island are currently reeling under a crippling shortage of basic supplies like food, fuel, water, and medical care. Meanwhile, the Parliament is under peer pressure to elect a new President by July 20. The lawmakers met on July 19 to finalize candidates.

(Image: AP)