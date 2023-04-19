India Surpasses China To Become World's Most Populous Nation; These Countries In Top 10

According to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday, India is now the world’s most populous country overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year. The United Nations Population Fund’s 'The State of World Population Report 2023' titled as '8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: The Case for Rights and Choices' released on Wednesday said India's population is 1,428.6 million while China's population stood at 1,425.7 million, which makes a difference of nearly 3 million.

Top 10 most populated nations of the world 2023

Rank Country Population (2023) in millions Total World Population (%) 1 India 1,425,999,785 17.85% 2 China 1,425,742,325 17.81% 3 United States 339,631,651 4.25% 4 Indonesia 277,077,512 3.47% 5 Pakistan 239,546,703 3% 6 Nigeria 222,749,486 2.8% 7 Brazil 216,175,618 2.7% 8 Bangladesh 172,604,489 2.16% 9 Russia 144,543,593 1.8% 10 Mexico 128,267,777 1.6%

Here are the demographic indicators:

India and China are by far the most populous countries and the only ones with more than one billion inhabitants. Together they account for about 36 percent of the total population and occupy nine percent of the habitable earth's surface. In April 2023, India replaced China as the country with the highest population to date and is now just ahead. China's population is now expected to continue to shrink slightly, while India's population will continue to grow, according to the world population review.