India Surpasses China To Become World's Most Populous Nation; These Countries In Top 10

India and China are by far the most populous countries, according to UN data. The top 10 most populous countries include US, Indonesia, Pakistan, and others.

Megha Rawat
According to data released by the United Nations on Wednesday, India is now the world’s most populous country overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year. The United Nations Population Fund’s 'The State of World Population Report 2023' titled as '8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: The Case for Rights and Choices' released on Wednesday said India's population is 1,428.6 million while China's population stood at 1,425.7 million, which makes a difference of nearly 3 million. 

Top 10 most populated nations of the world 2023

 Rank  Country  Population (2023) in millions  Total World Population (%)
 1  India   1,425,999,785

 17.85%
 2

 China

 1,425,742,325

 17.81%
 3  United States  339,631,651

 4.25%
 4  Indonesia  277,077,512

 3.47%
 5  Pakistan  239,546,703

 3%
 6  Nigeria  222,749,486

 2.8%
 7  Brazil  216,175,618

 2.7%
 8  Bangladesh  172,604,489

 2.16%

 
 9  Russia  144,543,593

 1.8%
 10  Mexico  128,267,777

 1.6%

Here are the demographic indicators:

India and China are by far the most populous countries and the only ones with more than one billion inhabitants. Together they account for about 36 percent of the total population and occupy nine percent of the habitable earth's surface. In April 2023, India replaced China as the country with the highest population to date and is now just ahead. China's population is now expected to continue to shrink slightly, while India's population will continue to grow, according to the world population review.

