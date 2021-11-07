India Takes Cognizance Of Pakistan Firing At Fishermen: 'will Raise Matter Diplomatically'

India, taking serious note of a branch of the Pakistan Navy- Pakistan Maritime Security Agency firing on Indian boats near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), on Sunday said that it will raise the matter diplomatically. Further, in its statement, India said that matter was under investigation. In the attack that took place off the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat, two Indian boats- 'Jalpari' and 'Padma' were targetted.

While Padma with 6 fishermen onboard, managed to return safely, Jalpari with 8 fishermen returned with one dead and another injured. It is believed that the remaining six fishermen from the Indian fishing boat Jalpari have been captured by the Pakistani Maritime forces.

'We're going to take up this issue diplomatically': India's statement

India in a statement said, "In an incident that took place on November 6, Pakistani Maritime Security Agency, in an unprovoked firing incident, fired upon at an Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and another injured. The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat."

"We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," the country added.

Coast Guard issues statement on Pakistan Maritime Forces' attack on Indian fishing boats

Earlier in the day, the Coast Guard also issued a statement concerning the matter. Highlighting that probe in the matter was going on, the Coast Guard said that presently, the police authorities and crew are being interviewed jointly. The maritime law enforcement and search and rescue agency further in the statement said, "Details can be shared only after completion of the investigation."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed in the incident by the Porbandar Navi Bandar police, which has jurisdiction of Gujarat over any incident that occurs beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea. The FIR has been registered under Section 302 (Murder).