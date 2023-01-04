India Takes Over Leadership Of Asian Pacific Postal Union; VP Singh Becomes Secy General

India has taken over the leadership of the Asia Pacific Postal Union (APPU) in January 2023. Dr Vinaya Prakash Singh will take over the charge of Secretary General of the Union for a tenure of 4 years. This is the result of the elections during the 13th APPU Congress held in August-September 2022.

What is Asian Pacific Postal Union

There are 32 members in this international organisation from the Asia-Pacific. It is a specific department inside the UN. The sole Restricted Union of the Universal Postal in the area is this one. The Asia Pacific Postal Union's headquarters are in Bangkok, Thailand.

The goal of the organisation is to strengthen postal ties

The Asia Pacific Postal Union's mission is to strengthen international postal ties among its members and to fortify collaboration in the provision of postal services.

The APPU is responsible for overseeing the technical and operational UPU projects in the region as the regional centre for several UPU activities, enabling the best possible integration of the region into the global postal network.

The Union's activities are overseen by the Secretary-General, who also serves as the director of the Asian Pacific Postal College (APPC), the largest intergovernmental postal training facility in the area.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for around one-third of the world's postal workforce and about half of the world's mail volume. V P Singh, the new Secretary General of APPU said, “My goal is to improve the regional coordination with postal players in the Asia Pacific region to improve the growth of the business through the postal network, to ensure the sustainability of the Union, and to revamp the training courses offered at APPC.”

Secretary, Department of Posts, Vineet Pandey said, “This is the first time an Indian is leading an international organization in the postal sector. At this crucial juncture for the sector, it is a privilege for the Department to have its officer lead the activities of the Union, especially beginning from this year of India’s G20 presidency.”

He further added, “India will keep extending its full support to the APPU and further strengthen its contribution for the effective realisation of the collective vision of APPU membership” he added.