India Takes Strong Steps As China Continues To Maintain Almost 60K Troops Opposite Ladakh

Even after 20 months into the military standoff between India and China, the Xi Jinping-led administration has deployed around 60,000 troops on the opposite side of the Indian territory of Ladakh and is continuing to build infrastructure to facilitate faster movement of the People's Liberation Army to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The number of troops on the Chinese side increased significantly during summer as they brought in a large number of soldiers for summer training. They have moved back to their original locations. However, even now, 60,000 Chinese troops remain opposite Ladakh, ANI reported, quoting government sources.

"The threat perception is there from the Chinese side as they continue to build infrastructure across the LAC. New roads are being built opposite the Daulat Beg Oldi area and near the Pangong Lake area," the news agency quoted sources as saying.

India takes strong steps to thwart any 'misadventure' from China

In response, India has taken very strong steps to thwart any possible misadventure from the Chinese side, ANI reported. The Indian Army has brought in troops of the counter-terrorism Rashtriya Rifles' Uniform Force. Infrastructure buildup has also been ramped up on the Indian side.

Sources told ANI that the Indian Army has kept all mountain passes open to bring troops if they are needed at any of the friction points. The news agency quoted sources as saying that the Indian side is in the 'eyeball to eyeball' situation with Chinese troops only at one or two locations as at most of the places, the two armies are separated by buffer zones. Additionally, a large number of surveillance drones have been deployed at the buffer zones by both countries to track the movement of each others' troops.

To resolve the standoff, the militaries of the two countries are holding dialogue at various levels. Due to the sustained joint efforts, disengagement has been carried out at various locations, ANI reported.

China releases propaganda video; Shows its national flag at Galwan

On Saturday, China released a propaganda video showing the Chinese flag at Galwan. This development comes after China passed a controversial land border law in October 2021, that came into effect on January 1, in a push to improve border control and protection.

The new law was cleared amid heightened tensions between China and India over border disputes, similar to the country's maritime traffic safety law and the coast guard law enacted earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)