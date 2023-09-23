India Tells Pakistan To 'vacate Occupied Areas' As It Raises Kashmir Issue At UNGA

In a strong reply to Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly, India hit out at Islamabad asking it to “shut down its infrastructure of terrorism” and “vacate territories under its illegal and forcible occupation”. This comes after Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue in his UN General Assembly address.

Fielding its young woman diplomat Petal Gahlot to condemn Pakistan in strong words at UNGA, India asked Pakistan to stop human rights violations against minorities in Pakistan.

"In order for there to be peace in South Asia, the actions that Pakistan needs to take are threefold: first stop cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism immediately. Second, vacate Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation. And third stop the grave and persistent human rights violations against the minorities in Pakistan,” Gahlot said.

Reiterating that union territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh are integral parts of India, the Indian diplomat said that Pakistan has no "locus standi" to make statements regarding India's domestic matters. "We reiterate that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and matters related to them are purely internal to India,” she added.

Pakistan's caretaker PM rakes up J&K at UNGA

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly, saying that Kashmir is the key to peace between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all our neighbours including India," Kakar said, adding, "Kashmir is the key to peace between Pakistan and India."

India has repeatedly raised its concern over Pakistan's support of crossborder terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together. India has also provided evidence at various international forums regarding Pakistan's support for Terrorist groups.

(With agency inputs)