India Tells UNHRC 'Hope Afghanistan Isn't Used By Terrorists To Threaten Other Countries'

Amid mounting concerns over the increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens, India hopes that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and that its territory is not used by terrorist groups to threaten any other country. The remarks were made by Indian envoy Indra Mani Pandey, at the first meeting of the 31st Special Session of UN Human Rights Council to consider the "promotion and protection of human rights in Afghanistan."

"Everyone is concerned about increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens. Afghans are worried about whether their right to live with dignity would be respected. We hope the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM, to threaten any other country," said Indra Pandey at the UNHRC meet on Tuesday.

He added that India's 'millennia-old friendship' with Afghanistan rests on strong pillars of people-to-people relations. "India has always stood for peaceful, prosperous, and progressive Afghanistan and stands ready to assist our friends in the war-torn country in fulfilling their aspirations," said Pandey.

The Indian Ambassador also hoped that there is an inclusive and broad-based dispensation that represents all sections of Afghan society and the voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children, and rights of minorities are respected. A broad-based representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy, he said.

"We, as the international community, must ensure full support to the people of Afghanistan in their desire for peace, stability, and security in the country and to enable all Afghans, including women, children, and minorities, to live in peace and dignity," India said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Ambassador to UN Human Rights Council, Nasir Ahmad Andisha said the human rights system cannot and should not 'wait and see' but pay attention and act.

The United Nations Human Rights Council had decided to convene a special session to discuss the ongoing Afghanistan crisis on August 24. The UN human rights commission observed that the situation in Kabul after the Taliban's siege has worsened the condition of the people and the country.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held meetings on the recent developments in Afghanistan. The meeting was chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, under the Presidency of India.

Afghanistan crisis

The country has been facing the worst after its government collapsed and the Taliban took over Afghanistan, followed by their President fleeing the nation. The sudden victory of the Taliban has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies

Meanwhile, the Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and have committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.