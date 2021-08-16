As a neighbor of Afghanistan and a friend of its people, the prevailing situation in the country is of great concern to Indians, said Ambassador TS Tirumurti at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday. He added that Afghan men, women, and children are living under a constant state of fear, following the Taliban seizure.

"A great humanitarian crisis is unfolding. The voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children, rights of minorities must be respected. We have seen very unfortunate scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that show the widespread panic among the people. Women and children are in distress. Incidents of firing have been reported from the city including the airport," noted Tirumurti.

"We call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all concerned including UN diplomatic and consular personnel," he said.

The Indian Ambassador stressed that if there is zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and it is ensured that Afghanistan territory is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then its neighbors would feel safer. He also mentioned that before the current crisis unfolded, India had ongoing development projects in every one of 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

The statement was made at the emergency meeting convened on Monday to address the critical situation in Afghanistan that has fallen victim to terrorism. India is currently holding the presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August.

UN chief appeals for Global Support for Afghanistan

During the meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres requested the International community to come together in this time of 'chaos, uncertainty, and fear'. Noting that the capital city of Kabul has witnessed a huge influx of displaced people from the provinces across the country, he urges member nations to be willing to accept Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportations.

"I request all parties to protect the rights of civilians and I call on all parties to provide access to timely and life-saving services and aids, the secretary-general of the United Nations," he added.

As US troops began to retreat from war-torn Afghanistan after 20 years, the Taliban launched an offensive and reconquered major cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. This led to the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government, allowing the Taliban to take total control of the nation. While the President himself fled the country, reportedly carrying loads of cash, the residents of Kabul are making desperate attempts to leave the city too.