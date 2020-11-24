India Test-fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Near Andaman And Nicobar Islands

India on Tuesday test-fired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to information shared by news agency ANI, the supersonic cruise missile was test-fired at 10 AM and it successfully hit its target, which was on another island. Giving out further details of the land attack, ANI informed that the test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system and the range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km.

The supersonic cruise missile was testfired at 10 AM today & it successfully hit its target. The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km: Sources https://t.co/dXlgqi9O2I — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

India today testfired a land attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The target of the missile was on another island there. More details awaited: Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

READ | Defence Min Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Model Of A-SAT Missile System At DRDO Headquarters

The Indian Armed Forces have conducted many successful tests in the last two months:

Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV): An unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight which can fly at a speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km in 20 seconds, besides its utility for long-range air missiles, the technology can also be used for launching satellites at low cost. It was test-fired on September 7.

READ | India Successfully Test-fires Extended Range BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM): ATGM successfully test-fired from an MBT Arjun Tank in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on September 23. Laser-guided ATGMs lock and track the targets with the help of laser designation to ensure precision hit accuracy.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile: India successfully conducted its second test-fire of the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on September 30. The test-fire of the missile, which can hit targets at more than 400-km range, was carried out under PJ-10 project of the DRDO.

READ | India To Carry Out Multiple Launches Of BrahMos Against Different Targets Amid Border Row

Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART): DRDO conducted successful flight testing of the SMART on October 5, a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range.

RUDRAM: DRDO on October 9 conducted a successful flight test of an advanced anti-radiation missile. The indigenously developed New generation Anti Radiation Missile or RUDRAM was launched from a SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

What is BrahMos?

The BrahMos is a medium-range supersonic cruise missile which can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land. It is the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, as well as the fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation. BrahMos-II, a hypersonic version of the missile, is also currently under development. BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and was established on February 12, 1998. Its name is a combination of India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva rivers.

READ | BrahMos Successfully Test-fired: Five Important Missile Tests In Last Two Months

(With ANI inputs)