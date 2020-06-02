India Testing 1.2 Lakh Samples For COVID-19 Daily, Outreach Has Increased: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that the country is now running 1 lakh 20 thousand tests every day for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, and the outreach of testing has increased due to availability and validation of indigenous platforms.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta informed that India has 681 laboratories that are approved for conducting COVID-19 tests of which 476 are government-run and 205 are in the private sector, as of June 1. The official also said that ICMR is conducting a serological survey to assess the extent of spread of COVID-19 and almost 34,000 people are being tested as a part of the survey, the results of which will be published in a week.

Gupta further said, "We've been using indigenous platforms too for ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity. TrueNat screening and confirmatory tests have now been validated. The outreach of testing has hence been increased since this is available in primary health centres and districts."

What is TrueNat?

The ICMR had on April 10 validated the usage of TrueNat, a diagnostic machine for Tuberculosis, for COVID-19 tests. The TrueNat machines are used to test drug-resistant Tuberculosis (TB). It is a small machine that is battery operated and requires minimal training and can also be easily used in a smaller setting. The sample of the throat and the nasal swab is collected by the trained technicians wearing personal protective equipment and the machine can easily give the result between 30-60 minutes.

Comfortable position with regards to COVID testing

The ICMR official also informed that Indian RNA extraction kits are now available in good numbers and RT-PCR kits by 11-12 indigenous vendors are now being used that has ensured that India remains in a comfortable position with regards to COVID testing. She said the ICMR has actively identified and handled domestic manufacturers for ramping up production of testing kits which has made the country less dependent on foreign sources.

