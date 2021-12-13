India on Monday successfully test-fired a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. As per the statement of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the SMART system will help India enhance its anti-submarine warfare capability. The successful test-firing of the mission was monitored by tracking stations (radars, electro-optical systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships.

"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," the DRDO said.

India had last tested a Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) on October 5, 2020, after which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO calling it 'a major technology breakthrough'. SMART is a missile-assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System used for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations, far beyond the torpedo range. The weapon system is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy.

#WATCH | India today successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off coast of Balasore in Odisha.



"The system has been designed to enhance Anti-sub marine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo," DRDO says

BrahMos Supersonic Missile tested

On December 8, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) had informed of the successful testing of an air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast. The missile was test-fired from supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I. Describing the launch as 'a major milestone' in the BrahMos development, the DRDO said that it was now ready for production in the country.

“Launch is a major milestone in the BrahMos development. It clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country. Major airframe assemblies which form an integral part of the Ramjet Engine are indigenously developed by Indian Industry,” the DRDO said in a statement.