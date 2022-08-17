India-Thailand Contemporary Partnership Draws So Much From History And Culture: Jaishankar

Bangkok, Aug 17 (PTI) The contemporary partnership between India and Thailand draws so much from history and culture, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said here on Friday as he visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, regarded as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting.

"Saw the splendid Ramayana murals at the Temple of Emerald Buddha in Bangkok," he tweeted, sharing a photograph of him looking at a huge mural.

"Our contemporary partnership with Thailand draws so much from history and culture," he said.

Buddhism is the largest religion in Thailand, which is practiced by 93% of the population. Thailand is a secular state in the Thai Constitution.