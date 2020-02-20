India To Acquire 24 MH-60R Helicopters From USA; Here Are The Specs

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, cleared the deal to acquire 24 MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopters (MRH) for the Indian Navy. The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters are expected to deployed on India's warships in order to cut short lengthy negotiations between the firm and the Indian government. The deal is expected to be worth $2.4 Billion dollars.

The military helicopter is "one of the most capable helicopters" and is designed to operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers and aircraft carriers. The helicopters have advanced sensors and weapons - designed and built for maritime dominance and is safe even in rigorous missions.

The MH-60R Seahawk helicopters are a proven fleet with over 6,00,000 flight hours over 300 helicopters and have been deployed by the US Navy, Royal Danish Navy, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The helicopters also have anti-submarine warfare/ anti-surface, special operations/ search and rescue, command and control, utility replenishment. It also enables target engagement both close-in and over-the-horizon.

Earlier in February, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency stated that the US "State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) for an estimated cost of $1.867 billion."

It added, "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region."

The development comes before the much-anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. After the event, the US President and the First Lady may visit Agra, where they would spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset, according to Shringla.

