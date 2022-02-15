India To Be Self-dependent In Coal Production For Thermal Power By 2024: Coal Secretary

Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain on Tuesday said the import of coal for thermal power generation will end in India by 2024 and the domestic production of the dry-fuel is expected to rise by 10%. Jain was in Nagpur for a review meeting with Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.

WCL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Kumar, its directors, chief vigilance officers and other senior officers were present at the meeting. Speaking with journalists during the visit, Jain said the coal import for thermal power generation will end in India by 2024.

He said 90 million tonnes of coal for thermal power plants used to be imported. There is a possibility that this year, 60-70 million tonnes of this will be achieved domestically. In 2023, there will be a limited requirement of imported coal, he informed.

He further said that along with good results in productivity out of commercial mining, the production of coal by Coal India Ltd will also increase by 10%. Jain also said it is expected that demand for electricity will grow 10% next year.

He also informed that Coal India Ltd's production is expected to be 630-635 million tonnes this year and will increase to 700 million tonnes during the next fiscal year.