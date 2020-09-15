'India To Be Aatmanirbhar In Fertilisers By 2023': Gowda Details Rs 40,000 Cr Investment

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda has said that India will be self-reliant in fertiliser production by 2023 as new units are being set up with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore to reduce dependency on imports. Addressing a webinar organised by cooperative IFFCO for farmers of Karnataka on Sunday, the minister said the government is promoting nano fertilisers as these are 25-30% cheaper and give 18-35% higher yield, according to an official statement.

'We should become self-sufficient'

"By 2023, India will be self-reliant in the production of fertilisers as under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme new fertiliser manufacturing units are being set up with an investment of Rs 40,000 crore in the country to reduce dependency on import," Gowda said at the webinar.

According to the official data, currently, the fertiliser production of the country is 42-45 million tonnes, and imports are at around 18 million tonnes. To promote indigenous industries, the minister said all fertiliser companies are converting themselves to a gas-based technology. Recently, four urea plants at Ramagundam, Sindhri, Barauni and Gorakhpur have been revived. "By 2023, we should become self-sufficient in the production of fertilisers," he added.

Talking about smart fertilisers, Gowda said that the government is encouraging the production of organic and nano fertilisers in the country as they are 25-30% cheaper and give 18-35% higher yield as well as keep the soil in good health.

1500 farmers participated in the webinar

More than 1500 farmers from Karnataka took part in the webinar. IFFCO's Managing Director U S Awasthi and its Marketing Director Yogendra Kumar as well as IFFCO Karnataka Marketing Manager Narayanaswamy besides agriculture scientists from University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore participated in the meeting.

READ | Delhi riots: Umar Khalid remanded to 10-day police custody in UAPA case

In a separate statement, the government said Minister of State for Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya visited state-run National Fertilizers Ltd's Nangal plant in Punjab on Sunday.

READ | Disha Salian case: 'Well connected people attended the June 8 party', say sources

The Nangal unit produces around 5 lakh tonnes of urea annually in addition to various types of industrial products like Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Nitric Acid. The plant is one of the oldest fertiliser plants in the country. Mandaviya also visited the Research and Development Farm of NFL Nangal Unit where high-quality seeds are grown by the company in addition to extending Soil testing facilities for farmers.

READ | Cops said they are under govt pressure: Republic reporter Anuj after 6 days in custody

READ | NHRC notifies Maharashtra secy & DGP of 'illegal detainment' of Republic crew for 6 days

(With PTI inputs)