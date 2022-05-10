'India To Become Global Drone Hub By 2030': Union Min Scindia Shares 'govt's Three Wheels'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 10 addressed the inaugural event of an experience studio on drones at NITI Aayog. He stated that India will soon witness a higher number of industries embracing drone innovation to make the country a global drone hub by the year 2030. It will lead to a revolution that will touch the life of every citizen, realising the PM's goal of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, added Scindia.

'India to become global drone hub by 2030': Jyotiraditya Scindia

"It is the resolve of PM Modi to make India the International Drone Hub leader by 2030. We have to lead the world in this field. Our Ministry is working along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. It is imperative for us to boost the usage of drones in different industrial- and defence-related sectors to leverage the benefits of this technology, as highlighted by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are actively working towards making drone services easily accessible," Scindia said, reported ANI.

Delighted to have been joined today by Union Minister @JM_Scindia and VC @sumanbery for the launch of Experience Studio on drones at @NITIAayog. The studio will help showcase the potential of cutting-edge technologies, encourage innovation and accelerate their application. pic.twitter.com/7DatU9vnt6 — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 10, 2022

The Aviation Minister further said that by easing drone regulations and through drone literacy via programmes such as Drone Shakti and Kisan Drones, the government will enable the continuity of this accelerated drone adoption. The drone industry is set on exponential growth with the efforts and active participation of drone industry stakeholders and the Government of India.

Three wheels to be followed by Government to take the scheme forward

Policy: We are implementing policies quickly. Creation of incentives: We have implemented a PLI scheme, that will boost manufacturing and services. Generate demand: 12 Ministries have tried to create demand.

The Union Minister praised NITI Aayog for hosting the event and said that such events enable knowledge sharing, and exchange of ideas, as well as fuel the innovation and growth in the drone ecosystem. During the event, Scindia said that in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), NITI Aayog will hold these challenges and assured that MoCA will extend all the support required for these competitions as well as for organising other events planned during the month to help develop the ecosystem.

With active participation from the drone industry and the government of #India, the drone industry is set on a path of exponential growth and adoption in the country for years to come. This will ensure quality services for customers: Union Minister @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/POBbD008Qo — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) May 10, 2022

Centre notifies Drone Certification Scheme

In order to boost the indigenous demand for drone services, the Centre on January 2022 notified the Drone Certification Scheme for developing an ecosystem that will enable simpler, faster, and transparent type-certification of drones. By notifying the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, the Centre's goal is to make India the drone hub of the world by 2030.

In an official statement, the Government said, "Along with liberalised drone rules, airspace map, PLI scheme, and the single window DigitalSky Platform, this will help drone manufacturing industry in India, grow."

In September 2021, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that the Indian drone industry will have a total turnover of up to ₹15,000 crore by 2026. Scindia further said that this will be possible because the government has given a major boost to the civil aviation sector with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced on Wednesday, and also due to the liberalised rules implemented last month. The Civil Aviation Ministry had also approved a PLI scheme for drones and their components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years.

