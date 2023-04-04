India To Become Poorer Than Bangladesh By 2025? PIB Bursts Fake IMF Report

Amid claims in connection with the world’s economic outlook on social media, which stated that "India will be poorer than Bangladesh by 2025," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an official statement on Twitter checking the facts and calling the claims false. PIB's investigation of this story revealed that the claim going viral on social media is untrue and further added that India remains a ‘bright spot’ and will contribute 15% of global growth in 2023.

It is being falsely claimed that as per IMF's latest World Economic Outlook, "India will be poorer than Bangladesh by 2025 & is no more a developing nation" #PIBFactcheck



✅India remains a ‘bright spot’ & contribute 15% of global growth in 2023: IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva pic.twitter.com/82rDIcyxU4 April 3, 2023

A report has surfaced on social media recently that claims India will no longer be a developing country and will instead be poorer than Bangladesh by 2025. In the report, it was claimed that the report had been issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the body that forecasts the economic outlook of nations across the globe.

A post was widely shared on social media that read, "Another heartbreaking report by the IMF. According to the latest economic report of the International Monetary Fund, by 2025, India will be poorer than Bangladesh. unprecedentedly worrying situation. Modi has put the future of the country at stake. India is no longer a developing country."

PIB further claimed that, as per the IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, "even with global growth slowing down, India remains a bright spot in today's world. India has done really well to turn the digitalization that has already been moving quite well into a major driver of overcoming the impact of the pandemic and creating opportunities for growth and jobs."