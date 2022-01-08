India To Begin Export Of Mangoes And Pomegranates To United States After 2-year Hiatus

After a hiatus of two years, India will begin the export of mangoes to the United States from January to February 2022 and after two months, in April 2022, the country will begin the export of pomegranate arils. On the other hand, the United States will start exporting Alfalfa hay for animal feed and cherries to India in April 2022. The Ministry of Commerce stated that the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare (DAC&FW) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has inked a framework agreement to address the 2 Vs 2 Agri market access challenges, referring to the 12th India-US trade policy forum meeting that was conducted on November 23, 2021.

The agreement comprises inspection and oversight transfer for Indian mangoes and pomegranates, as well as market access for Indian pomegranate arils, and US cherries and Alfalfa hay. At the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting that took place on November 23 last year, an agreement was reached to improve market access for Indian mangoes and pomegranates.

Market access for US pork

The ministry also said that based on ministerial discussions, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) expressed its willingness to give market access for US pork and requested a signed copy of the final sanitary certificate from the US side to complete the process.

India has not been exporting mangoes to the United States of America for the last two years as inspectors from American agencies who used to visit India to certify the products, were unable to visit owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the summers of 2020 and 2021, the officials did not visit India, according to PTI. However, now after two years from January onwards, the export will begin.

Agenda of November 23, 2021 meeting

On November 23, 2021, during a meeting between Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the two countries agreed to work on ways to export mangoes from India and import cherries from America, among other things. The 12th ministerial-level meeting of the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF), wherein officials met for the first time in four years, was co-chaired by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Tai, indicating that bilateral trade relations between the two nations are improving, according to PTI. Both the countries were particularly pleased with the strong resurgence in bilateral merchandise trade in 2021, which increased by about 50%.

