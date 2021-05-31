'India To Begin Testing Mixed Vaccine Doses': Govt Panel Head In Bid To Monitor Response

Quick links:
In a few weeks, India may start testing in order to regulate the mixing of two different doses of COVID vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus said the Chairman of COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Dr N K Arora. The debate of administering two different vaccines gained momentum after twenty villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were administered Covaxin earlier this month after they were given Covishield in the first dose.
"India may soon start in few weeks testing the feasibility of a regimen that mixes 2 different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to virus", said Dr N K Arora
After the government decided to open up vaccination to all those above 18 years, the country has been witnessing a shortage of vaccines. Dr Arora informed that Pune-based SII (Serum Institute of India) manufactures Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech manufactures Covaxin are going to increase the production of the vaccines.
"Yesterday, SII in a letter mentioned that from June onwards they will be manufacturing 10-12 crore doses, which is almost 50% ramping up. Similarly, Covaxin is also going to increase its production and by July end they will also produce between10-12 crores," said Dr Arora.
Dr Arora stated with ramping up of production capacities, nearly 25 crores ‘Made in India’ vaccine doses are expected to be available by August, noting that it will go a long way in meeting the target of vaccinating one crore people daily against COVID-19.
"By August we will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month; another 5-6 crore doses from other manufacturing units or if we get international vaccine doses. The objective is to vaccinate 1 crore people every day," he said.
Till May 30, India has nearly administered 21 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 21,18,39,768 vaccine doses had been administered in India.
As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours.
