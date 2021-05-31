'India To Begin Testing Mixed Vaccine Doses': Govt Panel Head In Bid To Monitor Response

In a few weeks, India may start testing in order to regulate the mixing of two different doses of COVID vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus said the Chairman of COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Dr N K Arora. The debate of administering two different vaccines gained momentum after twenty villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district were administered Covaxin earlier this month after they were given Covishield in the first dose.

Increase in Vaccine production

After the government decided to open up vaccination to all those above 18 years, the country has been witnessing a shortage of vaccines. Dr Arora informed that Pune-based SII (Serum Institute of India) manufactures Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech manufactures Covaxin are going to increase the production of the vaccines.

"Yesterday, SII in a letter mentioned that from June onwards they will be manufacturing 10-12 crore doses, which is almost 50% ramping up. Similarly, Covaxin is also going to increase its production and by July end they will also produce between10-12 crores," said Dr Arora.

25 crore vaccine doses by August: Dr Arora

Dr Arora stated with ramping up of production capacities, nearly 25 crores ‘Made in India’ vaccine doses are expected to be available by August, noting that it will go a long way in meeting the target of vaccinating one crore people daily against COVID-19.

"By August we will have 20-25 crore vaccine doses per month; another 5-6 crore doses from other manufacturing units or if we get international vaccine doses. The objective is to vaccinate 1 crore people every day," he said.

Vaccine Update

Till May 30, India has nearly administered 21 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 21,18,39,768 vaccine doses had been administered in India.

Healthcare workers: 98,61,648 have had their first dose and 67,71,436 have got their second dose as well.

98,61,648 have had their first dose and 67,71,436 have got their second dose as well. Frontline workers: 1,55,53,395 have had their first dose while 84,87,493 have got their second dose too.

1,55,53,395 have had their first dose while 84,87,493 have got their second dose too. 45-59-year age group : 6,53,51,847 people have got their first dose and another 1,05,17,121 have had their second dose as well

: 6,53,51,847 people have got their first dose and another 1,05,17,121 have had their second dose as well 60+ category: 5,84,18,226 people have been administered their first dose while 1,86,43,720 have had their second dose as well.

5,84,18,226 people have been administered their first dose while 1,86,43,720 have had their second dose as well. 18-44 year age group: In this newly added category of 1,82,25,509 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine while 9,373 have their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 32 states and Union Territories.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,80,47,534

Total discharges: 2,56,92,342

Death toll: 3,29,100

Active cases: 20,26,092

Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/PIXABAY)