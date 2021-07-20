India To Build Six Submarines After Defence Ministry Issues Tender For Rs 50,000 Crore

Marking a significant development to the Indian Navy and the Make in India project, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday finally issued the much-awaited tender for construction of the six advanced conventional diesel-electric submarines within the country under its 'Project 75-India initiative'. The Indian Navy has subsequently received the final clearance after the defence ministry issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) to two Indian companies that can work in collaboration with a foreign manufacturer.

The clearance for the project or the request for proposal (RFP) was given in a meeting of the defence acquisition council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 4.

Indian companies set to build vessels

The Defence Ministry has issued the tender to Mazagon Dockyards Limited and private ship-builder Larsen & Toubro (L&T), both Indian companies, ANI reported citing Defence sources.

Sources also maintained that these two Indian companies, apprehended as a tactical partner would be selecting one partner each from the five global original equipment manufacturers including enterprises from France, Germany, Russia, South Korea and Spain.

Submarines to carry Land attack cruise missiles, Anti-Ship cruise missiles

The conventional diesel-electric submarines to be built for the Navy under Project 75-India are said to be bigger than the under-construction Scorpene-class submarines being built at the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai. The submarines will be equipped with heavy-duty firepower so that the vessels will have at least 12 Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM) along with Anti-Ship cruise missiles (ASCM). Notably, the maritime force in the defence acquisition council meeting on June 4 had put forward the requisition for gearing the submarines up with heavy-duty firepower as it wanted the boats to have at least twelve Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM) and Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCM) which has been cleared by the Defence Ministry.

It is to be noted here that the initiative marks the strategic partnership model that aims at empowering India as the manufacturing hub for defence equipment while also encouraging in establishing an atmosphere suitable for Industrial and Research and Development growth that will be efficient in meeting India's Armed Forces' demands while uplifting the country's export of warfare machines.

Indian Navy's Project P-75

The project has been named P-75 India, is a part of 'Make in India', and has been in the making for a long. The six advanced conventional submarines would be the successor to the Scorpene or Kalvari level submarines which were built at the Mazagaon Docks Limited alongside France as its partner. The Indian Navy plans to acquire 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines to strengthen its underwater fighting capabilities. Currently, the Navy has fifteen conventional submarines and two nuclear attack submarines.

