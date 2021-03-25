India To Continue Engaging With Bangladesh To Conclude Teesta Agreement, Says Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday, March 24 said that India will continue to engage with Bangladesh to conclude the Teesta agreement as soon as possible. During a special briefing, he said, “There was extensive discussions and cooperation on all of the rivers that flow between our countries. There are issues that involve not just water flows but use of water for drinking and irrigation purposes”. He emphasized on the excellent defence cooperation and defence relationship between India and Bangladesh as he said that "as we go along, we will continue to add depth into that relation".

On being asked about any announcements regarding the signing of the Teesta agreement, he said, "We have extensive cooperation in river water sharing arrangements, we have had extensive talks. We've had cooperation in managing the waters that are shared between our countries. That cooperation continues, it is an ongoing thing". He further added, "There has been a commitment from our side to conclude the Teesta Agreement as early as possible. We will continue to be engaged in that endeavour. I think this is also an important aspect from our side but we should not overlook the fact that we are talking about a very large number of rivers between the two countries".

"360-degree partnership”

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momen, along the sidelines of the 'Mujib Borsho' in Dhaka. Sharing photos of their meeting, the EAM revealed that the two countries reviewed the progress of their bilateral ties along with discussing the "360-degree partnership”. The two countries also strengthened their resolve to work together more closely in sea-level connectivity in the region.

Praising India-Bangladesh bilateral ties, EAM Jaishankar said that India's relationship with Bangladesh is so strong that he comfortably talked on all domains in the meeting. He tweeted, "Bangladesh is central to our Neighbourhood First Policy & increasingly relevant to our Act East Policy. Our relationship is so broad & our comfort level so high that there is no domain today that is left untouched. It is truly a 360-degree partnership”. During a press conference, Mr Jaishankar termed Teesta water-sharing as a big issue as he said, "We did discuss it, we have a meeting of our water resources Secretaries very soon. I'm sure they will be discussing it further. I think you all know the Government of India's position that position has not changed”.

(Image Credits: PTI)