India To Convene Workshop On COVID-19; SAARC Nations To Attend Meet On Feb 18

India will be hosting an international workshop on COVID-19 management titled-- 'Experience, Good Practices & the Way Forward' on February 18 with members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As per sources, 9 countries - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to participate in the workshop. The health secretary-level meet will be hosted by India with the Head Secretaries of the nations along with the Chief coordinator of COVID-19.

Last year in March amid the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated a meeting with the Heads of governments from SAARC to discuss the impact of Coronavirus in the region and how the South Asian nations could come up with a common strategy to tackle it. Here PM Modi had also proposed the SAARC Corona Fund with India contributing $10 million to it. While it was attended by Heads of all the SAARC nations, Pakistan Prime Minister had not participated in the meeting and had sent his special adviser Zafar Mirza instead.

India's 'vaccine diplomacy'

However, this time, Pakistan is expected to participate in the February 18 meeting convened by India. This also comes as India continues with its 'neighbourhood first' policy, sending millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as grants to SAARC member nations. To date, India has supplied its 'Made in India' vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

Pakistan on the other hand sought its vaccines from all-weather friend China which it later claimed was 'not effective for people over 60 years of age.' China had donated half a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Pakistan in the first week of February.

Meanwhile, India has so far administered 9.06 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccines as a part of its phased vaccination drive. Currently, it ranks 3rd globally after USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses) who have completed more than 60 days of vaccination as compared to 31 days in case of India.

