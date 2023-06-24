India To Deploy Predator Drones From US At Three Major Hubs Across Country

Indian Armed Forces will place the 31 Predator drones from the United States to conduct border region monitoring in the country. These will be deployed at three major hubs across the nation. India's maritime regions will also be covered. The proposal to procure the 31 Predator drones was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to the US.

United States defence contractor General Atomics makes the MQ-9 Reaper drone primarily used by the US Air Force. It is sometimes referred to as the Predator-B drone and is an unmanned aerial vehicle that can fly autonomously or under remote control. These drones, which can be controlled remotely, are the first hunter-killer UAVs created for high-altitude observation and long endurance. The naval forces of India and the US use the sea guardian variation of this drone for surveillance against China in the South China Sea. It is bigger, heavier, and more effective in modern combat.

In contrast to the Predator's 115 horsepower, 86 KW piston engine, it boasts a 950 shaft horsepower (712 KW) turboprop engine. The Reaper can cruise at nearly three times the speed of the MQ-1 and can carry 15 times more ordnance payload thanks to its increased power. The aircraft Ground Control Station (GCS), whose average cost is estimated to be USD 30 million, monitors and controls the aircraft, including weapon deployment. The MQ-9 reaper drones have a maximum flight time of 36 hours and can be employed for targeted monitoring of any particular area of interest.

Deployment of drones by Indian Armed Forces

The northern and northwest regions of the country will be among the three primary locations where the Indian military intends to station these drones. The other set will be stationed in the northeast, from where they will monitor the entire region as well as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). One of the centres will be built at INS Rajali, where the military already controls the two Predator drones they leased during the first few months of the standoff with China in 2020–21.

Additionally, the Tri-Services command will fly these drones out of locations that allow for the takeoff and landing of such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Representatives of General Atomic fly the drones that were leased. Now, training for this position will take place in India and the US for the Indian Pilots from the three services.

The Tri-Services headquarters submitted this proposal to the defence acquisition council. Officers from the Tri-Services conducted a thorough scientific analysis to determine the number of unmanned aerial vehicles of this long endurance sort.

India shares a vast maritime and land boundary with its two major adversaries - Pakistan and China. The two border regions of India require constant monitoring to safeguard national security interests. These drones can help India conduct surveillance and can even attack any adversary threatening the national security of the country.

