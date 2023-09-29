‘India To Emerge As Global Leader In Green Hydrogen Production’: MoS Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving the net-zero emissions target by 2070. He also asserted that India will emerge as the global leader in the production of green hydrogen in the near future.

“We are fully committed to contributing to attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - through Research and Innovation via international collaboration and partnerships,” he said, participating in the ‘Green Ribbon Champions’ programme in New Delhi, on September 28.Singh emphasised India's rapid strides towards clean energy, boasting the fastest renewable capacity addition among major economies. He outlined the targets set forth in India's Panchamrit declaration at COP26, including reaching a non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030, fulfilling half of energy needs through renewable sources by the same year, and reducing CO2 emissions by 1 billion tons.

"India has remained steadfast in its transition towards clean energy, achieving the fastest pace of renewable capacity addition among all major economies and ambitious transition goals articulated by Prime Minister Modi, in India’s Panchamrit declaration at COP26,” stated Singh.Furthermore, Singh highlighted key strategies in India's energy-mix shift, including increased manufacturing capacities, enhanced energy use efficiency, and a strong policy push for hydrogen, backed by production-linked incentives. He said, “India is uniquely poised to emerge as a prominent global leader in the production of Green Hydrogen not just on the basis of its abundant renewable energy resources and the benefits of one of the world’s lowest costs of regeneration, but also because of its R&D ecosystem and the framework designed for R&D in cross-cutting sectors of hydrogen production, transport, electrolyze manufacturing, support infrastructure, fuel cell EVs, storage, and utilisation.”

Addressing the global challenge of climate change, Singh pointed to India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), aiming to reduce emission intensity by 33-35% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. He said, ”We have already achieved our commitment of 40% energy production from renewable sources, way ahead of the 2030 Paris Agreement target.”

Singh also unveiled India's significant strides in the realm of nuclear energy, with plans to contribute nearly 9% of electricity from nuclear sources by 2047. According to the Union Minister, the Department of Atomic Energy is geared towards achieving a remarkable 20 GW capacity of nuclear power generation by 2030, propelling India into the ranks of the world's largest nuclear energy producers.

MoS also, in his address, highlighted the role of research and innovation in achieving these goals. He cited the recently passed NRF Bill, 2023, as a cornerstone for promoting a culture of research and innovation in India's academic and research institutions.