India To Focus On Global Counter-Terrorism Approach During December Presidency Of UNSC

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj established on December 2 that the nation will peruse deliberations on UN reforms and global counter-terrorism after it gains the presidency of the UN Security Council in December.

"We will bring the same spirit to our December presidency. The focus is on two major themes - one, an all-encompassing theme focussed on building a new orientation towards reformed multilateralism and the second theme will be the focus on global counter-terrorism approach and the way forward," the Indian diplomat to the UN said.

She further referred to the "Delhi Declaration" which was signed by attendees of the special meeting of the UN's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in India in October. She stated that by agreeing to the declaration, the "Counter-Terrorism Committee pledged its continued dedication and commitment to work to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes."

India highlights UN's shortcomings

India cited the resurgence of terrorism calling it a grave and universal threat being transitional. At the CTC meeting, India had informed of the increased risk of terrorists exploiting digitalisation to generate funds for nefarious acts in addition to the utilisation of new emerging means of communication. Kamboj further stated the need for a renewed collective approach to counter the existing and emerging threats posed by terrorism.

Media Briefing by Ambassador @ruchirakamboj to the United Nations Press on India’s 🇮🇳 priorities for the month of December as President of the United Nations Security Council #IndiainUNSC@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/hD9K1Zcjxm — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) December 1, 2022

The Indian diplomat further called out the UN's shortcomings in terms of reformed multilateralism. She stated that the current state of the United Nations is far from reflective of the true diversity of the vital members of the organisation.

"22 years after world leaders have called for comprehensive UNSC reforms, we have not moved an inch and there is even a lack of negotiating text," Kamboj stressed. She further called the global development architecture outside the United Nations "equally distorted" and stressed that intense efforts would be required to enhance the consistency of international monetary, financial, and trading systems.

India takes on the world stage

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is also set to visit the UNSC on December 14 and 15 and participate in a briefing of the Security Council on Global Counter-Terrorism. He will also chair an open debate of the Security Council. This, according to Kamboj, "will encourage member states to exchange ideas on key issues, specifically, how to inject new life to multilateralism," and ensure that the available tools prove adequate to address the challenges of the future.

A productive Day 1 of the #UNSC Presidency! My engagements included:



☀️ Permanent Representatives’ breakfast meeting

🔨 Adoption of the Council's Programme of Work

🗣 Media Briefing on 🇮🇳's month-long Presidency

📢 Briefing the wider UN membership#IndiaInUNSC pic.twitter.com/Sw13vfwAT6 — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) December 2, 2022

India's permanent diplomat to the UN also reiterated India's efforts to shoulder the responsibilities of the UNSC well and stated that the nation has made additional efforts to ensure that the council echoes one voice as far as possible on various issues. Meanwhile, India is also heading the presidency of the G20. "It is indeed an honour for us to lead a group that represents 85% of the world's GDP and 75% of the global trade. As noted by PM, our G20 presidency comes at a time of crisis and chaos in the world," Kamboj stated regarding the presidency.