India To Get 16th Vice President; All You Need To Know About Duties & responsibilities

PTI/ANI
India is going to get its new 16th Vice President as the term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. The Vice President of India is the second-highest constitutional office in the country. As per the Consitution of India, a citizen of India above 35 years who is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha is eligible to be elected as Vice President. The total term is of five years and can be re-elected after the expiration of the first term.
The Vice Presidential election is currently underway. While Jagdeep Dhankhar is the NDA candidate, opposition parties backed Margaret Alva. Similar to that of the President, the Vice President is also elected by an electoral college-- both elected and nominated members of both houses of Parliament take part in the electoral college. The election results shall be declared today itself as the counting of votes will commence after voting ends. The new Vice President will be sworn in on August 11.
Today's Vice Presidential Election will be the sixteenth of such elections for that office. The earlier elections to this office were held in 1952, 1957, 1962, 1967, 1969, 1974, 1979, 1984, 1987, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. A number of Vice Presidents have been elected unopposed- Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1957, 1962), Mohammad Hidayatullah (1979) and Shankar Dayal Sharma (1987). In the 2017 election, senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu won 516 votes as against 244 votes secured by the joint opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.