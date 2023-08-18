India To Get 9 More Supercomputers Under National Supercomputing Mission

India will get nine more supercomputers under the extended Digital India Programme, the government announced on Thursday. Currently, 18 supercomputers are being deployed under the National Supercomputing Mission (NCM). The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore for the extension of the Digital India Project.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the money will be spent over five years - from 2022 to 2026. The extended Digital India programme will add to the work done under the previous version of the scheme. One of the highlights of the extension is the creation of nine new supercomputers, which will be in addition to 18 supercomputers already deployed.

Top 4 supercomputers that the country has developed:

AIRAWAT: It has been ranked 75th in the Top 500 Global supercomputing list. The rankings were announced at the 61st edition of the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC 2023) held in Germany. AIRAWAT has a remarkable speed of 13,170 teraflops (Rpeak). The supercomputer was installed at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Pune. AIRAWAT works on the operating system Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS.

PARAM Siddhi-AI computer: The supercomputer has been ranked 131st on the global list. This too has been installed at C-DAC. The agency said that combined with AIRAWAT, the machine gives a total peak compute of 410 AI Petaflops Mixed Precision and a sustained compute capacity of 8.5 Petaflops (Rmax) Double Precision. The peak computes capacity (Double Precision, Rpeak) is 13 Petaflops.

Pratyush supercomputer: The machine secured the 169th position and has been installed at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Mihir: This supercomputer has been ranked 316th on the list. It is a Cray XC40 machine powered by Xeon E5-2695v4 18C 2.1GHz, Aries interconnect and HPE. The supercomputer is installed at the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting.