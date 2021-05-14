India To Get Vaccinations On-demand By August, 300 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses By Dec: Sources

In what may seem like a sigh of relief, the Government of India is planning on making way for on-demand vaccination. As per sources, from July, the citizens of the country would not have to register in advance or stand in long queues, and would simply be able to go and get vaccinated. This makes sense as the country aims to have 8-10 vaccine companies at its disposal by August and over 300 crore vaccine doses by the end of the year, which is double its population.

India to manufacture 192 lakh vaccine in two weeks, 216 crore doses in Aug-Dec

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry announced that it will release 192 lakh vaccine doses to states during the fortnight of 16th-31st May 2021. Issuing a statement, the Centre detailed that this will comprise 162.5 lakh Covishield doses and 29.49 Covaxin doses. Apart from this, a total of 4.39 crore doses were available for direct procurement by states and private hospitals in May, stated Centre.

On Thursday, Union Health Ministry had announced that the nation would manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India for the Indians between August to December 2021. The 216 crore doses include 75 crore doses of Covishield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub Vaccine, 20 crore doses of SII's Novavax, 15.6 crore doses of Russia's Sputnik amongst others. With this addition, India would have over 2 billion doses of COVID vaccines available in the coming months. The government is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J manufacturers asking them if they wanted to supply vaccines to India. A reply from them would be sought by the third quarter of 2021, as per the official.

Vaccination Update

Till May 13, India has nearly administered 180 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. As per data issued by the government, 179,177,029 vaccine doses had been administered in India. This includes 9,616,697 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,602,553 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 14,314,563 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,112,476 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 56,582,401 people have got their first dose and another 8,514,552 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 54,232,598 people have been administered their first dose while 17,286,501 have had their second dose as well. In the newly added category of 18-44 year age group, 437,192 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively, 3,914,688 of this age group have been vaccinated across 32 states and Union Territories.

