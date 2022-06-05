India To Hand Over 12 High-speed Guard Boats To Vietnam During Rajnath Singh's Visit

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin his three-day visit to Vietnam on June 8 to hand over twelve high-speed guard boats manufactured under India's $100 million Defense Line of Credit. During his visit to the Southeast Asian country, Singh will conduct bilateral meetings with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang in an attempt to improve defence cooperation as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Singh will kick off his trip by paying tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Hanoi Mausoleum, after which he is scheduled to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Defence Minister Singh will also pay a visit to Nha Trang's training institutions, including the Telecommunication University, where an Army Software Park is being constructed with a $5 million donation from the Indian government. In addition, Singh is also expected to meet the Indian diaspora in Vietnam at a community gathering hosted by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi.

India and Vietnam strengthen their maritime security cooperation

Notably, India boasts of oil exploration projects in Vietnamese waters in the South Cina Sea. In recent years, India and Vietnam have increased their maritime security cooperation to preserve shared interests. "The defence minister's visit on the historic occasion of 50 years of establishment of India-Vietnam diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

India-Vietnam relations

It is significant to mention here that India and Vietnam share traditionally close and cordial bilateral relations. According to the External Affairs Ministry, India’s investments in Vietnam are estimated at around $1.9 billion including investments routed through third countries.

Since 2016, India and Vietnam have had a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with defence cooperation as a crucial pillar. Besides, Vietnam is also a key partner in India's Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision. During the visit of Vietnam's then-Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007, the two nations' relations were upgraded to the level of "strategic partnership".

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

