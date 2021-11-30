Chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Dr. N.K Arora cleared several misconceptions around the inoculation of COVID vaccines and the future of booster doses in India. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Monday, Dr. Arora refuted the statements claiming that only one dose of the COVID vaccine is required after recovering from the infection. When asked why India is not inoculating its citizens with the booster dose or the "miracle dose", Arora said that the decision is yet to be made. Currently, several countries like Israel, the UK, the USA, Austria, Belgium and France are already administering the booster dose.

Two doses after infection work as a booster dose: N.K Arora

While the announcement about the approval of booster doses remains uncertain in India, Arora said in the interview that getting jabbed with two doses after infection itself works as a booster dose. "Those who have been infected need only single dose, that kind of statements have often come through...so after infection if you get two doses, it is almost like a booster dose. And you get a very solid and a robust protective cover around you."

Moreover, Dr. N.K Arora informed that an additional dose must be separated from a booster dose as the latter is something that is administered to those who respond inadequately to the first two doses.

India will produce 5-6 billion doses of vaccines by 2022

Adding to his statement, Arora revealed that India will be getting its own mRNA in six weeks from now and five to six billion doses of new vaccines including the mRNA and nasal ones. "In January we will have nasal vaccine, we will have mRNA vaccine with us, our DNA vaccine is already there and I can assure you...next year, 2022, we will be having five to six billion doses."

