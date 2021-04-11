India To Have 5 More COVID-19 Vaccines, Sputnik V Likely To Get Nod In 10 Days: Sources

As more and more states continue to flag shortage of COVID-19 vaccines doses, the Central government has now pressed the accelerator to scale up vaccine production manifold. As per top government sources, by the end of the thid quarter (October) of this year, India will be getting vaccines from 5 additional manufacturers. Currently, India manufacturers Covishield and Covaxin.

India may get 5 more Covid vaccines by October 2021

Explaining the new strategy to manufacture additional vaccine doses, a source said "India currently has 2 COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured locally: Covishield and Covaxin, and we can expect five more vaccines by Q3 2021. These vaccines are Sputnik V vaccine (in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's), Johnson & Johnson vaccine (in collaboration with Biological E), Novavax vaccine (in collaboration with Serum India), Zydus Cadila's vaccine, and Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine. Safety and efficacy are the Union government's primary concerns while granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to any COVID-19 vaccine in the country."

Sources have further informed Republic Media Network that out of almost 20 Covid-19 vaccines, which are currently in clinical and pre-clinical stages, Sputnik V vaccine is likely to get the nod first. It is expected that Sputnik is likely to get the EUA within the next ten days. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has tied up with a host of Indian pharmaceutical players such as Hyderabad based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Biopharma, Gland Pharma, Stelis Biopharma and Vichrow Biotech for the production of vaccine doses.

With a production capacity of 850 million doses in the country, Sputnik V will provide a major shot in the arm in the fight against COVID-19. When asked that when will the Covid vaccines be available for use, the top source said that Sputnik is expected to be available latest by June. "If all goes well Johnson and Johnson ( Bio E) will be available by August, Cadilla Zydus will also be available by August, Novavex (Serum) by September and Nasal Vaccine (Bharat) by October,'' the source added.

The Government is making all efforts to accelerate the progress without cutting any corners in research, development, and clinical trial stages, the source added. The government is taking all steps to augment vaccine production and availability in India. A decision has been taken at the highest level to ensure all steps are taken to help domestic manufacturers to scale up vaccine production manifold.

"The Government of India is determined to ensure India remains the pharmacy of the world and Indians have equitable access to the highest quality vaccines in the world. We encourage all COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to come to India, as the Central Government is ready to provide manufacturing assistance, financial support, and partnership in running and designing clinical trials," sources added.

Current COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,33,58,805 positive cases, out of which 1,20,81,443 have recovered successfully, while 1,69,275 people have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,52,879 new cases, 90,584 fresh recoveries and 839 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in India is 11,08,087.

(Image: PTI)