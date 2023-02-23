India To Hold Event On Relevance Of Mahatma Gandhi At UN Ahead Of UNSC Meeting On Ukraine

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations will be convening a panel of high-level speakers in a roundtable discussion on 'Gandhian Trusteeship: Mission LiFE and Human Flourishing' on February 23 at around 3 pm (EST) at Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of United Nations (UN).

This meeting aims to illuminate Mahatma Gandhi’s doctrine of Trusteeship and its relevance in today’s world, focusing on the concept of Human Flourishing to promote sustainable lifestyles and enduring peace. According to the UN, a panel of high-level speakers with diverse leadership experiences will discuss at the roundtable the examples of how sustainable lifestyles can be promoted to combat the adverse effects of climate and environmental degradation. How the fundamental values of pluralism, democracy and the rule of law can be strengthened to build peaceful and inclusive societies, will also be discussed in India's roundtable series.

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

- Mahatma Gandhi



Join us tomorrow @UN 🇺🇳 for a thought-provoking initiative on the centrality of #MissionLiFE & sustainable development to Gandhian thought as part of the #India 🇮🇳 Roundtable series. pic.twitter.com/ikRF40tulH — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) February 22, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the University for Peace are jointly convening the roundtable discussion at the ECOSOC, UN in New York. The panel includes Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Mission to the UN(TBC); Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Mission of India to the UN; Permanent Missions of Norway to UN, Mona Juul; Dean and Professor at University of Peace Jaun Carlos Sainz-Borgo and Joel Rosenthal, President of Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs.

Notably, Thursday's event led by India comes as the UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold a discussion on Ukraine on Friday, also as the UN General Assembly (UNGA) held an Emergency Special Session on Ukraine. On Wednesday, while addressing the eleventh emergency special session of the UN, two days before the anniversary of Russia’s attack, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “When you mark Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stands as a green milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the International community that invasion is an affront to our Collective conscience.”