India To Hold NSA-level Talks On Afghanistan In Nov, Pakistan Among Invitees

In a first-of-its-kind, India is expected to hold a national security advisor (NSA)-level in-person dialogue on Afghanistan. According to ANI, the high-level security talks, organised by the National Security Council Secretariat, will welcome members from countries whose regions are at stake due to Taliban presence in Kabul. Among the invited are countries neighbouring Afghanistan and India, namely- Russia, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The tentative dates for the high-level regional security talks have been announced to be November 10-11 and invites have been sent out to the aforementioned countries. The Indian initiative NSA meeting was supposed to be held in April, however, it was postponed due to the US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's unceremonious overhaul of Kabul. As per ANI, the format of the conference will be similar to that held in Iran.

The regional conference will look forward to discussing the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn nation. Additionally, it will also follow up on its willingness to extend financial and life-saving assistance to the vulnerable population in Afghanistan, which is grappling with a food crisis, which seems to increase manifolds with the approaching winters. Furthermore, the Taliban's approach to human rights and the security situation in the Islamic Emirati will also be key concerns in the regional security meet expected to be chaired by Indian NSA Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also looked forward to sending a high-ranking official to Moscow to extend co-operational dialogues at the Moscow Format scheduled on October 20. It is to be noted, Russian has invited a representative of the Taliban government to be a part of the Format despite criticising its interim government, which according to President Vladimir Putin "regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society."

India extends invitation to Pak NSA Moeed Yusuf, no confirmation yet

Amid accusations of aiding the Taliban, India has extended the invites for the meeting to Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf. Although, there is no official confirmation of their participation as of now. In case Pakistan NSA Chief accepts the call, it will be his first visit to India. It is also noteworthy that the invitations from India were forward amid Pakistani PM Imran Khan's repeated appeals to the international community to recogni se the legitimacy of the Taliban-led government.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP (representative)