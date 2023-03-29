India To Host SCO's National Security Advisors Meet Today; Pakistan, China Likely To Join

India as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will host a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) and other top officials in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 29. NSA Ajit Doval will give the opening remarks at the SCO summit. Pakistan is also likely to participate in the meeting of the 8-member body.

SCO was established with the objective of promoting economic, political, and military cooperation among its member nations. Over 42 percent of the global population and 25 percent of the GDP is represented by the eight member countries of the organisation. India on June 9, 2017, became a full member of SCO.

China and Pakistan likely to join: Sources

"We hold the current presidency of SCO. As customary, we extend invites to all SCO countries including Pakistan. We expect them all to attend the events," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a question on India's SCO invite to Pakistan.

"I think Pakistani officials might have attended such events. I don't know who all have confirmed. We'll let you know closer to the date," Bagchi added while speaking during the MEA weekly media briefing.

Apart from Pakistan, China has also been invited to the meeting of the regional bloc. The respective officials invited from Pakistan and China include the new Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The mode of the participation of Pakistan is yet to be finalised, said sources, who added the representatives from Pakistan will also be a part of the group meeting. On behalf of Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, will attend the annual meeting of the secretaries of security councils of SCO.

Notably, the Defence Ministers’ meet will be the next important congregation of the SCO to be held from April 27-29, in Delhi. Another SCO meet of the Foreign Ministers will be held in Goa on May 4 and 5 followed by the SCO meeting in July, which will see the participation of the heads of SCO member states.

Established in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization. Its eight member states include India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

